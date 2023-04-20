Truist Financial Increases PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target to $65.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s current price.

PTCT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.08. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $55.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 61,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $3,184,080.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,936.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 61,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $3,184,080.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,936.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Southwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $451,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,905 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,548 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

See Also

