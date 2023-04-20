U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Issues Earnings Results

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of USB opened at $36.01 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $929,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.74.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

