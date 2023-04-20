UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $592.00 price target on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $601.50.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $486.20 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

