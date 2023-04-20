Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 110,998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 244,838 shares.The stock last traded at $18.95 and had previously closed at $18.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UVE. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Universal Insurance from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is -86.49%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $188,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,348,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,386,775.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Insurance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 36.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 13.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Insurance

(Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.