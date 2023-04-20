Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Upland Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Upland Software

Upland Software Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Upland Software by 560.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 382,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 324,277 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Upland Software during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 21,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 341.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 43,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $3.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Upland Software has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $123.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $78.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.46 million. Analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Further Reading

