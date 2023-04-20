Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives $20.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.30.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Insider Activity at Upwork

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $240,112.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 936,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,742,262.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $240,112.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,742,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,738 shares of company stock valued at $701,495. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

Upwork Trading Down 1.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Upwork by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $4,050,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK opened at $10.31 on Monday. Upwork has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Upwork had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $161.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Upwork

(Get Rating)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

