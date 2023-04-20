Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $135.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $160.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.52% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.38.
Valero Energy Price Performance
VLO opened at $124.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.14. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.
About Valero Energy
Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.
