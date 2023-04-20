Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

Stock analysts at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PCVX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vaxcyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

PCVX opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.96. Vaxcyte has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $49.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.75.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.11. On average, research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

