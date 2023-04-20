Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

VET has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

NYSE:VET opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,498,000 after purchasing an additional 284,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,462,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,592,000 after purchasing an additional 61,448 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,508,000 after purchasing an additional 131,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,223,000 after purchasing an additional 889,012 shares during the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

