Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
VET has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.
NYSE:VET opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87.
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
