Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Lowered to C$26.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.09% from the company’s current price.

VET has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.50.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

TSE:VET opened at C$18.17 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$16.41 and a 12-month high of C$39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.85.

Insider Activity at Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.25). Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 38.45%. The company had revenue of C$842.69 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 2.9220779 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total value of C$340,973.51. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

