Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives $327.42 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $327.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 4,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.96, for a total value of $1,255,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.96, for a total transaction of $1,255,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $588,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,377 shares of company stock valued at $23,883,444. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX opened at $328.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $233.01 and a one year high of $335.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

