Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $323,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Chevron Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $170.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $323.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.18. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

