Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Susquehanna from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $284.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $149,472.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,481.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $150,135.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,279.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $149,472.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,481.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,974 shares of company stock worth $468,653 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

