Vipshop Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 20,259 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,137% compared to the typical volume of 1,638 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Nomura raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $15.36 on Thursday. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.