Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 681 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $296.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

