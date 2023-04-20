Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.90 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Washington Federal in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $3.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.30. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Washington Federal’s current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

WAFD has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Washington Federal Trading Up 0.1 %

Institutional Trading of Washington Federal

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. Washington Federal has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,281,000 after acquiring an additional 278,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,074,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,105,000 after buying an additional 130,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,351,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,532,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,124,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,796,000 after buying an additional 381,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,073,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,060,000 after buying an additional 183,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Washington Federal

In other news, CEO Brent J. Beardall purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $872,598.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kim E. Robison sold 7,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $243,032.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent J. Beardall purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,598.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Washington Federal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.