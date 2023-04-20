Welch & Forbes LLC Invests $137,000 in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMCR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Amcor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amcor by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Amcor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Amcor by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Amcor by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.08 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

