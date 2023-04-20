Welch & Forbes LLC Invests $204,000 in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Textron by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Textron

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Textron Trading Down 0.6 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $68.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.56.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.00%.

Textron Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.