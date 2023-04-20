Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 190 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $469,029,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,051,000 after buying an additional 594,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,226,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,921,000 after buying an additional 577,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $352.03 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $403.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.48. The stock has a market cap of $115.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.50.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

