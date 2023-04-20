Welch & Forbes LLC Takes Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,030 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 74.1% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Up 0.7 %

HAL stock opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAL. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.