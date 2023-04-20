Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) to Equal Weight

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.25. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24. Runway Growth Finance has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.91 million. Equities analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R David Spreng acquired 9,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.34 per share, with a total value of $108,818.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,184.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 29,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

