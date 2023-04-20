Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $159.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

