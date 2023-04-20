Wells Fargo & Company Raises Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $32.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AXTA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.29 to $35.19 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.95.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AXTA opened at $31.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $32.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $132,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 29,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

