Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $40.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $86.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,286,000 after acquiring an additional 347,525 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,829,000 after acquiring an additional 402,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after purchasing an additional 880,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,629,000 after purchasing an additional 127,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

