Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Barclays

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

WES opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.77. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.50 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25,249 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after purchasing an additional 136,334 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

