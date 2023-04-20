WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives $33.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.57.

WRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK opened at $30.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.03%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Further Reading

