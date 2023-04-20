Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WPM. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $49.18 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7,566.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.