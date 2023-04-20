Windsor Group LTD Has $771,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $151.24 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The firm has a market cap of $356.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.68 and a 200 day moving average of $142.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.13.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

