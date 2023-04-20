Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,994 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,924,652,000 after acquiring an additional 432,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,587,402,000 after acquiring an additional 710,141 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,799 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,056,000 after purchasing an additional 999,809 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,978,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,964,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.90.

Prologis Stock Up 1.2 %

PLD stock opened at $125.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.39.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.