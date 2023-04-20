Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives $15.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

WWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Williams Trading raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Insider Transactions at Wolverine World Wide

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Nicholas T. Long bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $161,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,767.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 182.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 187.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $16.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $24.08. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.26%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

