Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Receives $11.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Zeta Global Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.45). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 248.74% and a negative net margin of 47.25%. The business had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 115,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,160,758.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,106,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,193,683.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 5,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $64,440.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,246,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,325,676.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 115,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,160,758.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,106,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,193,683.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 365,593 shares of company stock valued at $3,797,452. Insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Zeta Global by 626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

