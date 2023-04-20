Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $106.20 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 591,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,085 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $106,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chevron by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,430,026,000 after purchasing an additional 155,955 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Chevron by 4.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,762,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,281,000 after purchasing an additional 309,277 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,792,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $975,872,000 after purchasing an additional 52,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Trading Up 0.1 %

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

NYSE CVX opened at $170.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

