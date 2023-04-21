1,100 Shares in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 218.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cable One by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cable One

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $709.30 per share, with a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cable One Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CABO opened at $692.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $692.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $732.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.83. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $609.85 and a 52 week high of $1,464.20.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.56 by ($3.62). Cable One had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $425.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 57.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 31.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CABO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $850.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,105.71.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

