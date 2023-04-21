14,500 Shares in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 817.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth about $123,000.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 18.88, a quick ratio of 18.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.83%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

