1,598 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Purchased by Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 111,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,956,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,730,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,233,000 after purchasing an additional 168,323 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $150.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.72. The stock has a market cap of $355.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

