180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,670 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 2.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,092,128.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,092,128.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

