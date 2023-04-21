180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,006 Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Southern Copper by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 48.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Southern Copper by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after buying an additional 94,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after buying an additional 680,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.14.

Southern Copper Trading Down 1.2 %

Southern Copper stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The stock has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 33.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.