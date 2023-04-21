180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 14,473 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,473 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Allstate by 40.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.36.

Allstate Trading Up 0.7 %

Allstate stock opened at $117.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.55.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.