180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,109 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,109 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

TECK opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $49.34.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 18.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.