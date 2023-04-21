22,470 Shares in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Daseke by 109.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Daseke in the first quarter worth $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Daseke by 389.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Daseke in the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $7.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70. Daseke, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Daseke had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The firm had revenue of $408.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Daseke from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

