4,006 Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $60.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 32.38%. Research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MMP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

