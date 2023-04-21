41,288 Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter worth approximately $907,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter worth approximately $500,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $193,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,716.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Option Care Health Stock Up 0.2 %

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average is $30.57. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

