6,394 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Bought by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VGK opened at $62.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.86. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

