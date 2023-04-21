738 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Acquired by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in ASML by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 23.4% during the third quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 27,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $633.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $642.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $590.23. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $698.59.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 74.34%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

