Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 195.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AAP opened at $128.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.05 and a 12 month high of $231.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.06.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

