Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of ALK opened at $43.56 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.21. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.30, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,068,000 after purchasing an additional 257,583 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,425,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,109,000 after purchasing an additional 556,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,761,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,566,000 after purchasing an additional 49,354 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 84,013 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,139,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.41.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.