Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Alcoa Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.43. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Alcoa

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AA shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $234,141.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,378.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $393,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

