Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.63.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $123.83 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.94 and a 52-week high of $203.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 154.63%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

