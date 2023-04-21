American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Holdings Lowered by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,332.00 and a beta of 1.53. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

