Analyzing PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) & Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PharmaCyte Biotech and Ocugen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get PharmaCyte Biotech alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Ocugen 0 0 5 0 3.00

Ocugen has a consensus price target of $4.80, indicating a potential upside of 484.23%. Given Ocugen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ocugen is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

33.2% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of Ocugen shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Ocugen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Ocugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -6.71% -6.64% Ocugen N/A -76.64% -65.51%

Risk and Volatility

PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocugen has a beta of 3.85, suggesting that its share price is 285% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Ocugen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$4.24 million ($0.26) -11.42 Ocugen $42.62 million 4.36 -$81.35 million ($0.38) -2.16

PharmaCyte Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ocugen. PharmaCyte Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ocugen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ocugen beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

(Get Rating)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Ocugen

(Get Rating)

Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration. The company was founded by Shankar Musunuri and Uday B. Kompella in 2013 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.